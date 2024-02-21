Another executive with Japan’s top refiner is fired for sexual harassment as #MeToo awareness grows

TOKYO (AP) — The head of a renewable energy subsidiary of Japan’s top refiner, Eneos Holdings, has been fired for sexual harassment as awareness of the #MeToo movement grows in the country. Japan Renewable Energy Corp. says it dismissed chairperson Shigeru Yasu after an internal investigation confirmed sexual harassment at a social gathering in December. The company launched the probe after a whistleblower reported the case. Yasu is the third executive with the Eneos group to be fired over sexual harassment in two years. Japan consistently ranks near the bottom in international gender equality surveys and where sexual misconduct complaints are often disregarded.

