Charges against alleged white supremacists are tossed by a California judge for the second time

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the second time in five years, federal charges against alleged members of a violent white supremacist group accused of inciting violence at California political rallies were dismissed by a federal judge who found they were selectively prosecuted. Federal prosecutors said members of the Rise Above Movement conspired to riot by using the internet to coordinate traveling to protests and attacking demonstrators. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney first tossed the charges against Robert Rundo and Robert Boman in 2019. On Wednesday, Carney again granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss. Prosecutors filed a motion to appeal.

