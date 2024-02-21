Churches and nonprofits ensnared in Georgia push to restrict bail funds

ATLANTA (AP) — For years, churches and nonprofits have banded together money to bail out people from jail, often in time for Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. But these wide-scale initiatives could be significantly restricted, if not criminalized, under a recently passed Georgia bill. Opponents have called the bill an unprecedented attack on bail funds, churches and other organizations that post inmates’ bail. The Republican-backed proposal requires organizations to register as a bail bond company in order to bail out more than three people in a year. Supporters say community bail funds require more oversight. But Democrats are outraged, saying it will cause even worse overcrowding in jails and would disproportionately hurt poor, minority defendants.

