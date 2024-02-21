Congress’ top China critics arrive in Taiwan for a visit that’s sure to draw scrutiny from Beijing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some of the U.S. Congress’ staunchest critics of China are visiting Taiwan in a show of support that’s certain to draw scrutiny from Beijing, which views such interactions as a challenge to its claim of sovereignty over the island. The delegation is led by Rep. Mike Gallagher, the Republican chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, the committee’s ranking Democrat. The committee was formed just last year and has held numerous hearings focused on human rights, trade, cyber intrusions and other issues central to the rising tensions between the United States and China. The delegation is expected to be on Taiwan for three days.

