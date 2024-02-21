Far from gloomy, darker paints create a cozy, more welcoming room

Dark paint hues have a bad rap as gloomy and depressing. More likely they’re bringing a room good vibes, whatever the season. If you love dark paint, you’re not alone. Many interior designers use darker hues to create atmosphere that are cozy, warm, stylish and even a little dramatic. They say rooms with dark blues, greens or envelop and embrace. Dark colors can be versatile, going well with different woods, metals and brighter hues. Some designers advise counterbalancing any potential heaviness with mirrors, or lighter furniture, rugs and décor. Use warm woods and nature-inspired motifs for a comforting, organic vibe.

