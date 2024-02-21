Financially struggling Met Opera’s 18 productions next season matches the fewest since 1980-81

The financially struggling Metropolitan Opera will present 18 productions in 2024-25, matching the current season and pandemic-curtailed 2019-20 for the fewest since 14 in strike-shortened 1980-81. Met general manager Peter Gelb is keeping his pivot to contemporary works, starting the season with Jeanine Tesori’s “Grounded” on Sept. 23, then presenting Osvaldo Golijov’s “Ainadamar” opening Oct. 15 and John Adams’ “Antony and Cleopatra” beginning May 12, 2025. There is just one totally new production plus five new-to-the-Met stagings announced Wednesday. There will be 194 performances, matching the current season and down from 215 in 2022-23.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.