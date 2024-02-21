Florida Legislature passes bill to release state grand jury’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The transcripts of a 2006 grand jury that investigated Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual assaults of underage girls would be released to the public under a bill heading to Florida’s governor after it was unanimously passed by the Legislature. The bill passed the Senate on Wednesday after earlier passing the House. It would take effect July 1 if signed by Gov Ron DeSantis, although a South Florida circuit judge might release the transcripts sooner as part of a lawsuit filed by the Palm Beach Post. The Post sued prosecutors and the clerk of court’s office in 2019 to unseal the grand jury proceedings. A circuit judge determined in 2021 that the court didn’t have the authority, but an appeals court disagreed.

