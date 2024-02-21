Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch resolves Vegas DUI case without a trial or conviction

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch has resolved a Las Vegas drunken driving case without a trial or DUI conviction. A city judge accepted an agreement Wednesday requiring the 37-year-old to attend DUI traffic school, pay a $1,140 fine, complete 200 hours of community service and remain out of trouble for a year. The agreement comes 18 months after police found Lynch asleep in the driver’s seat of a damaged luxury sports car in downtown Las Vegas. His attorneys say the result will close the case as a reckless driving offense, not a DUI. Lynch retired in 2019 after 12 NFL seasons.

