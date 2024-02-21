Georgia GOP senators seek to ban sexually explicit books from school libraries, reduce sex education

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican senators in Georgia want to cull sexually explicit books from schools, ban sex education for younger students, display the Ten Commandments in classrooms and allow religious chaplains to counsel teachers and students. The measures passed Senate committees Wednesday. They could spark contentious debate ahead of a key legislative deadline next week. It’s not clear if the bills would be favorably received in the traditionally more moderate House. But even bills that don’t pass will give Republican senators a chance to display conservative stripes in an election year where some could face GOP primary challenges. Many of the bills mimic measures passed in other states, part of a broad Republican effort to reshape education.

