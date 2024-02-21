Wisconsin school district releases tape of Black superintendent’s comments that led to resignation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The school district in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has released the recording of its first Black superintendent’s appearance on an Atlanta radio show in which he made blunt comments about race relations, criticized the community and derided one of the district’s principals. The tape was released on Wednesday. Claude Tiller Jr. resigned under pressure Saturday after a closed-door meeting with school board members. On the tape, Tiller refers to a female principal as a “wicked witch” and uses a disparaging slang word to describe her.

By SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND Associated Press

