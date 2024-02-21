How do whales sing? Scientists point to a specialized voice box that other animals don’t have

LONDON (AP) — Whales sing loud enough that the sound travels through the ocean. But how they do that has been a mystery. A newly published study says whales have a specialized voice box that isn’t seen in other animals. The study was too tiny to be definitive, but experts say the discovery will direct future research into how whales communicate. The research looked at voice boxes from three dead, stranded whales. Lab experiments showed the whales use a cushion of fat and tissue to sing.

