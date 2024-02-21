Kentucky Senate supports constitutional change to restrict end-of-term gubernatorial pardon powers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has endorsed a proposed constitutional change to limit a governor’s end-of-term pardon powers. The action reflects outrage still burning over pardons granted by then-Gov. Matt Bevin on his way out of office more than four years ago. The measure seeks to amend the state’s constitution to remove a governor’s ability to grant pardons or commute sentences 30 days before a gubernatorial election and the time between the election and inauguration. The proposal sailed through the Senate Wednesday. If it wins House approval, the proposal goes on the November statewide ballot for voters to decide the issue.

