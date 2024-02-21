Lara Trump says she thinks GOP voters would like to see RNC pay Donald Trump’s legal fees
By MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and handpicked choice to help lead the Republican National Committee said she thinks Republican voters would support having the political organization pay the former president’s ballooning legal fees. Lara Trump said Wednesday while campaigning for her father-in-law’s ahead of the South Carolina primary that she was not familiar with the RNC’s rules about paying Donald Trump’s legal fees in a multitude of criminal and civil cases. But she said she thought the idea would get broad support among GOP voters who see his legal cases as a political persecution.