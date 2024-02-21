Man charged in mass shooting at Fourth of July parade near Chicago to stand trial next February
By KATHLEEN FOODY
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has ruled that the man accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago in 2022 will stand trial next February. Robert Crimo III is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery for the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Judge Victoria Rossetti on Wednesday scheduled his trial to begin Feb. 24, 2025. Authorities say the 23-year-old Crimo confessed to police in the days after he opened fire from a rooftop in Highland Park.