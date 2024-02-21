Retired Catholic bishop charged with sexual offenses in northwest Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A retired Catholic bishop has been charged with sexual offenses including child abuse in a remote part of Australia’s northwest. Police say Christopher Saunders will appear in court Thursday in Broome, the heart of the sprawling Outback diocese where he had actively served as a cleric for 45 years. He has been in police custody since being charged Wednesday with several charges including indecent assault. The 74-year-old has previously denied any wrongdoing. He is among Australia’s most senior clerics to be accused in a clergy abuse scandal that has rocked the church.

