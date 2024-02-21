United Airlines says after a ‘detailed safety analysis’ it will restart flights to Israel in March

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines is gearing up to resume flights to Israel early next month. United said Wednesday that it will start flying between Newark, New Jersey, and Tel Aviv with a stop in Munich on March 2 and March 4. It hopes to make the flights daily shortly after that, and add a second one as soon as May. United, American and Delta all stopped flying to Tel Aviv shortly after the start of the Israel-Hamas war in early October. American and Delta haven’t announced when they might resume flights. Some European carriers including Lufthansa and Air France have resumed flights to Israel.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.