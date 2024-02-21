West Virginia House OKs bill to allow teachers with training to carry guns, other weapons in schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates has voted to allow teachers and other school staff who undergo training to carry guns in K-12 public schools. Republican Del. Dave Foggin of Wood County, a physics teacher, said during Wednesday’s debate on the bill that he can’t think of anything worse than shooting someone in his classroom. But he said if that person came into his school trying to hurt his students, he would do it. The bill now goes to the Senate. It would allow teachers, administrators and support personnel with concealed carry permits to volunteer to bring a firearm to school. The staffer wouldn’t receive any additional compensation for doing so.

