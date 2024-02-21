White House weighing executive actions on the border — with immigration powers used by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is considering using provisions of federal immigration law repeatedly tapped by former President Donald Trump to unilaterally enact a sweeping crackdown at the southern border. That’s according to three people familiar with the deliberations. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing White House deliberations. The administration has been exploring options that President Joe Biden could deploy on his own without congressional approval after House Republicans blocked a bipartisan border bill. But the plans are nowhere near finalized and it’s unclear how the administration would draft any such executive actions in a way that would survive the inevitable legal challenges.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

