Imprisoned opposition figure Kara-Murza urges Russians not to give up after Navalny’s death

A prominent opposition figure is urging Russians not to give up after the death of fellow activist Alexei Navalny, and he alleged a state-backed hit squad was taking out the Kremlin’s political opponents. Vladimir Kara-Murza made the remarks in a video posted to social media from a penal colony in the Siberian city of Omsk, where he is serving a 25-year sentence for treason. He spoke at a hearing from prison on his complaint against Russian authorities for what he says were officials’ failure to properly investigate poisoning attempts against him in 2015 and 2017. In the video from the Russian Sota Telegram channel, Kara-Murza says Russians must work to achieve what fellow opposition figures lived and died for.

