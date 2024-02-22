The Taliban carry out a double public execution at a stadium in southeastern Afghanistan

GHAZNI, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have carried out a double public execution at a stadium in southeastern Afghanistan as thousands watched the killing of two convicted men as their victims’ relatives fired the gunshots. The Taliban’s Supreme Court had ruled that the pair were responsible for the stabbing deaths of two victims in separate attacks. A court statement identified the two convicted men though it was unclear who did the stabbing, they or others. People crowded outside the stadium in the Ali Lala area of the city of Ghazni to watch the executions on Thursday. Religious scholars pleaded with relatives of the victims to forgive the convicts but they refused.

