Woman killed during a celebration of Chiefs’ Super Bowl win to be remembered at funeral

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City area DJ who was killed during a celebration of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory was set to be remembered Saturday during funeral services attended by friends and family. Lisa Lopez-Galvan was one of around two dozen people shot when gunfire erupted Feb. 14 outside the city’s Union Station. The 43-year-old, her husband and adult son had joined an estimated crowd of 1 million people for the festivities. As the rally ended, a dispute led to gunfire. Authorities say it started over a belief that people in one group were staring at people in another group. Lopez-Galvan was caught in the middle of the shooting. Everyone else survived.

