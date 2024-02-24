Brazil’s president accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, doubling down after earlier uproar

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Brazil’s president has alleged that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians. He was doubling down Saturday on harsh rhetoric after stirring controversy a week earlier by comparing Israel’s military offensive in Gaza to the Nazi Holocaust. Israel has vehemently pushed back against genocide claims, saying its war is targeting the militant group Hamas, not the Palestinian people. In Gaza, health officials said the overall death toll has surpassed 29,600, with the number of wounded approaching 70,000. The count does not differentiate between combatants and civilians, but two-thirds of those killed are said to be children and women.

By WAFAA SHURAFA and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.