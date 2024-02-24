Former NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities in Washington state say

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say former NFL star Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence. No other details about the arrest were immediately available. The Seattle Times reports that a spokesperson for the King County Prosecutor’s Office said nothing had yet been sent to their office indicating if charges would be filed. The office did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. An email seeking comment was sent to a representative for Sherman listed on his social media sites. Sherman spent much of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He more recently has worked as a football analyst.

