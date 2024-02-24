John Wooden stamp unveiled at UCLA honoring the coach who led Bruins to a record 10 national titles
By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. stamp honoring John Wooden has been unveiled on the UCLA campus where he coached the Bruins to a record 10 national basketball championships in the 1960s and ’70s. Two of his former players, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jamaal Wilkes, were on hand to honor Wooden. His oldest grandchild, Christy Impelman, recalled how Wooden personally replied to letters and autograph requests throughout his lifetime with handwritten notes he enclosed in envelopes with stamps. He is the second college basketball coach to be honored with a postage stamp. The other is James Naismith, who invented the game. Wooden was 99 when he died in 2010.