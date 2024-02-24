West African heads meet to keep junta-led nations in bloc and review sanctions against Niger coup
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Heads of state across West Africa are meeting on Saturday to discuss the region’s challenges. They plan to call again on three junta-led nations to rescind their decision to quit the regional bloc and to review imposed sanctions imposed on Niger over its coup. The summit of the economic block of ECOWAS on Saturday in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, comes at a critical time when the 49-year-old bloc’s future is threatened. It is currently struggling with possible disintegration after three of its 15 member states decided to quit the bloc.