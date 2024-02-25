The pope delivers Sunday prayers from the Vatican window a day after suffering a mild flu

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis was well enough to celebrate his weekly Angelus prayer from the Vatican window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, a day after cancelling his engagements because of a mild flu. Francis over the past few months had to cancel some of his activities and one international trip due to fragile health. He appeared in good shape on Sunday as he concluded his Angelus prayer with his usual salutes to the waving crowd. In his address, Francis remembered “with sorrow” the second anniversary of the start of what he called “a large-scale war in Ukraine.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.