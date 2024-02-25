What to stream this week: Adam Sandler is in space, ‘Elsbeth’ sleuths and Japan shines in ‘Shogun’
By The Associated Press
This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” storming Apple TV+, East meets West in feudal Japan with the kick-off of the series “Shogun,” and Disney+’s animated series “Iwájú” offers a coming-of-age story set in the future in Lagos, Nigeria. Celebrate the sound of Manchester by checking out the teaming up of Oasis’ singer Liam Gallagher and guitarist John Squire from The Stone Roses, and the new Paramount+ documentary “As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial” reveals how law enforcement has quietly used rap lyrics against defendants for decades.