A French journalist has been detained in Ethiopia, his publisher says

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A French journalist has been detained in Ethiopia while visiting the country for a recent African Union summit. A publisher says Antoine Galindo, a Paris-based correspondent for the Africa Intelligence website, was detained in the capital Addis Ababa last Thursday by plainclothes security officers. According to Indigo Publications, Galindo had arrived in Ethiopia earlier this month to report on an annual African Union summit and had a visa authorising him to work as a journalist. Ethiopia’s government has not publicly commented on Galindo’s case. Indigo Publications said that a judge on Saturday ordered the extension of Galindo’s detention until March 1 on charges of “conspiracy to create chaos in Ethiopia.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.