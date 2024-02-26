Australian tourist missing in Zimbabwe not seen for 9 days, officials say in new details

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — An Australian tourist reported missing late last week in Zimbabwe near Victoria Falls already had been missing for nearly a week before that. That’s according to new information released Monday by national park officials. The 67-year-old tourist, whose name has not been released, was reported missing Friday in the area near the Zimbabwe Victoria Falls National Park. Officials said at the time that a search with sniffer dogs was underway. Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesman Tinashe Farawo said on Monday that the missing tourist was male, and that he was last heard from on Feb. 17.

