Bill filed in Kentucky House would ease near-total abortion ban by adding rape and incest exceptions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Legislation aimed at easing Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban by creating limited exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest has been introduced in the GOP-dominated House. Republican state Rep. Ken Fleming filed the measure Monday. That’s the last day that new House bills could be introduced in this year’s 60-day session. Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban has been in place since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. The state’s so-called trigger law bans abortions except when carried out to save the mother’s life or to prevent a disabling injury. It does not include exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

