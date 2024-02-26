Bill supporting development of nuclear energy wins passage in Kentucky Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has voted to lay the foundation to attract nuclear energy projects to a state where coal has fueled the economy for generations. Republican Sen. Danny Carroll says Kentucky should embrace a cross-section of sources — including coal, natural gas and renewables — to meet its energy needs. But he said Monday that his legislation would prepare the state for what he sees as the inevitable surge of nuclear energy. His measure passed the Senate with coalfield senators joining in support. The bill heads to the House. The Senate adopted a related resolution directing state energy regulators to prepare for nuclear energy.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press

