Bridgeport voters try again to pick mayor after 1st election tossed due to absentee ballot scandal

The voters of Bridgeport, Connecticut, are trying again to choose their mayor after the result of the last election was thrown out because of allegations of absentee ballot box stuffing during a Democratic primary. Tuesday’s election could finally decide whether incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim wins another term or challenger John Gomes takes the reins of Connecticut’s largest city. Both Democrats have been trying to rally voters to once again cast ballots in the protracted race. A judge ordered the election re-run after after security camera footage emerged showing at least two Ganim supporters making repeat trips to ballot collection boxes and stuffing them with papers. Ganim said he was unaware of any wrongdoing.

