Divers search for bodies of Sydney same-sex couple allegedly shot dead by jilted police officer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Police divers are searching inland waterways for the bodies of a same-sex couple allegedly shot dead in Sydney by a jilted police officer lover with his service pistol. Police alleged on Monday that Jesse Baird and Luke Davies were shot dead in Baird’s home on Monday last week. Neighbors reported hearing one or more gunshots. Senior-Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon was charged on Friday with the murders of both. He has not entered a plea or applied for release on bail. Lamarre-Condon had been in a relationship with Baird that ended late last year. Police suspect Lamarre-Condon took the bodies in a rented can to a property southwest of Sydney on Wednesday. Police divers searched a number of reservoirs on farms in the Bungonia region on Monday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.