Federal judge reverses himself, rules that California’s ban on billy clubs is unconstitutional

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge struck down a California law banning possession of club-like weapons, reversing his previous ruling from three years ago that upheld the prohibition on billy clubs, batons and similar blunt objects. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez ruled last week that the prohibition violates the Second Amendment. The state said Monday that it will appeal. Weapons such as billy clubs have been outlawed in some form or other in California since at least 1917, with exceptions for law enforcement officers and some state-licensed security guards.

