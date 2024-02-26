From gold records to gold coins. George Michael is now honored with a commemorative minting

LONDON (AP) — You gotta have more than “Faith” to pocket the new George Michael coin. A commemorative minting rolled out on Monday ranges in price from a couple of banknotes to a small fortune as the late musician continues to rack up posthumous honors. The coins made by the Royal Mint depict Michael’s likeness in trademark aviator-style sunglasses, complete with his blow-dried locks and five o’clock shadow he sported in the video for “Faith.” Prices start at just shy of $20 and soar above $6,700 for a limited edition 2 ounce gold coin. Michael, who died in 2016, had a hit Christmas song last year and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

