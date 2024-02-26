Kimberly Palmer: Fighting over money? Ways to seek common ground with your partner

Money can create stress within a relationship, but talking through expectations and money beliefs can help couples get on the same page. In fact, conflict over money can be healthy, partly because we often partner with people who are our financial opposites. The key to a healthy form of conflict involves lots of communication and understanding where the other person is coming from. Setting some ground rules, such as who will pay for what, as well as recurring meetings to discuss finances, can help. Uniting over shared money goals, such as a big vacation or retirement plans, can also make it easier to handle disagreements on spending habits.

