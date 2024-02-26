New York City honors victims of 1993 World Trade Center bombing

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is marking the anniversary of the 1993 bombing at the old World Trade Center. Six people were killed and more than 1,000 injured when a bomb blew apart a parked van in an underground garage. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey prepared a memorial Mass Monday at St. Peter’s Church in Manhattan. A bell tolled at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum will mark the time of the attack, with a moment of silence honoring the victims. The attack was carried out by Islamic extremists who sought to punish the U.S. for its Middle East policies.

