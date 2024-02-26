Ohio commission awards bids to frack oil and gas under state parks, wildlife areas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio commission has awarded bids to frack oil and gas under state parks despite statewide backlash and an ongoing investigation into possibly fraudulent support. The Ohio Oil and Gas Land Management Commission granted the mineral rights to several out-of-state oil and gas companies. This allows them to frack for oil and gas under land parcels owned by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio Department of Transportation, including state parks and designated wildlife areas. Fracking opponents decry the commission for lack of transparency, as there have been no public hearings, and say the commission is giving in to corporate greed. Commission chair Ryan Richardson did not make herself available for comment Monday.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

