Palestinian prime minister submits government’s resignation, a move that could open door to reforms

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh says his government is resigning. Monday’s move could pave the way for a shake-up in the Palestinian Authority. The U.S. hopes the authority will eventually take on a role in postwar Gaza. Many obstacles remain to making a revamped Palestinian Authority a reality. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose forces were driven from Gaza by Hamas in 2007, has made clear that he would like the PA to govern the enclave after the war. But it is deeply unpopular among Palestinians, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has roundly rejected the idea of putting the authority in charge of the territory. Abbas must still decide whether he accepts the resignations of Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh’s government.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.