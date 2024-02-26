Peru has declared a health emergency in most of its provinces as dengue cases soar

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru has declared a health emergency in most of its provinces due to a growing number of dengue cases that are occurring at a time of higher than usual temperatures caused by the El Nino weather pattern. According to the nation’s health ministry, the number of dengue cases registered during the first seven weeks of this year is twice as high as during the same period in 2023 – with more than 31,000 cases recorded. The health emergency will enable the nation’s government to transfer funds faster to the affected regions and also transport doctors and nurses.

