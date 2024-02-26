Republican Wisconsin Senate candidate Hovde launches first campaign ad

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde is launching his first television ad of the race on Tuesday, part of a seven-figure statewide buy his campaign said Monday will include multiple spots over the next month. Hovde is a multimillionaire businessman running to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. She has yet to run an ad in the race, despite officially announcing her reelection bid for a third term nearly a year ago in April 2023. Hovde’s first spot is the same one he made public on his website when he launched his campaign last week. He does not mention Baldwin or Wisconsin in the spot.

