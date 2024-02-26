Suspected illegal loggers kill 3 forest rangers on patrol in a forest in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Suspected illegal loggers have shot and killed three forest rangers and wounded a fourth on patrol in central Mexico, near the slopes of the Iztaccihuatl volcano. Police in the central state of Puebla, east of Mexico City, said late on Sunday that the killings took place earlier in the day. Police said the three men were “carrying out the duties of forest rangers.” Mexico has no national forest service and farmers from the area often take up patrolling to protect their communities’ forests. Loggers have long targeted the forested lower slopes of the Iztaccihuatl volcano, which is not far from the still-active Popocatépetl volcano.

