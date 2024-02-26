Tennessee bill addressing fire alarms after Nashville school shooting heads to governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have passed a bill requiring that public and private schools determine why a fire alarm went off before evacuating children from classrooms. The action in the Senate on Monday next needs the governor’s approval to cement into law the change inspired by a deadly Nashville elementary school shooting. Smoke from the shooter’s weapon at The Covenant School triggered the fire alarm. Some students and teachers were unaware what was going on when they heard it. The confusion ultimately led to the death of a third grader. A group of family members of students at The Covenant School has advocated for the fire alarm change to pass.

