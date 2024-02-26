The Taliban hold another public execution as thousands watch at a stadium in northern Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban have publicly executed a man convicted of murder in northern Afghanistan as thousands watched at a sports stadium. Monday’s execution was the third carried out publicly over the past five days. It took place in Shibirghan, the capital of northern Jawzjan province, where the brother of the murdered man shot the convict five times with a rifle. The Taliban, despite initial promises of a more moderate rule, began carrying out severe punishments — executions, floggings and stonings — shortly after coming to power in August 2021. The punishments are similar to those during their previous rule of Afghanistan in the late 1990s.

