UK’s Sunak criticizes a Conservative’s attack on London mayor and denies Islamophobia accusations

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says a Conservative lawmaker was wrong to say the mayor of London is controlled by Islamists. He also denied the governing party tolerates anti-Muslim prejudice. Sunak was pressured to condemn Islamophobia after the comments by Lee Anderson about Mayor Sadiq Khan, amid growing tensions within British politics over the Israel-Hamas war. The Conservative lawmaker claimed Islamists had “got control” of Khan and the city of London. Khan is Muslim and a member of the opposition Labour Party. The Conservative Party’s group in Parliament has since suspended Anderson. Sunak said Monday that “these comments weren’t acceptable” while Labour said the Conservatives must go further to tackle prejudice.

