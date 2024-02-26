United Daughters of the Confederacy would lose Virginia tax breaks, if Youngkin signs off

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Legislation that would end tax benefits for the United Daughters of the Confederacy is on its way to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who hasn’t said whether he supports it. The Richmond-based women’s group was established after the Civil War and helped erect many of the country’s Confederate monuments. A bill that reached final passage Monday would end an exemption from recordation taxes and property taxes the group has long enjoyed. Youngkin’s office would say only that he will review all legislation that reaches his desk. The bills sponsored by Democrats have moved through the legislature with mostly party-line support and relatively little debate.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.