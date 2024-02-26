UN’s secretary general warns the world is becoming ‘less safe by the day’

GENEVA (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says combatants in places such as Congo, Gaza, Myanmar, Ukraine and Sudan are turning a “blind eye” to international law. He made a plea for greater respect for human rights and peace around the world. Speaking as the U.N.’s top human rights body opened its latest session, Guterres warned Monday that the world is becoming “less safe by the day.” The U.N. chief said attacks on human rights take many forms, and reiterated his frequent calls for debt relief for some of the world’s poorest countries and greater spending to fight climate change.

