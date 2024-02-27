Alabama lawmakers look for IVF solution as patients remain in limbo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have begun scrambling for ways to protect in vitro fertilization services after a state Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos could be considered children under state law. Three providers paused services in the wake of the ruling. Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said Tuesday that she anticipates having a “bill on my desk very shortly.” The ruling, which raised immediate questions about what liability fertility clinics, would have had an immediate chilling effect on the availability of IVF in the state.

