Army personnel file shows Maine reservist who killed 18 people received glowing reviews
By DAVID SHARP
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An Army reservist responsible for the deadliest shooting in Maine history received a glowing review from his superiors even as some of his family members were growing increasingly worried about his mental health. The evaluation from April 2023 says Robert Card was “a consummate professional” who “excelled as a squad leader.” Six months later, Card killed 18 people in a mass shooting and then killed himself. Several of Card’s fellow reservists are due to testify next week to an independent commission that’s investigating the Oct. 25 shootings in Lewiston, Maine.