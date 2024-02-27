Cheers to being crooked again. Quirky English pub bulldozed after a fire to be rebuilt as it was

LONDON (AP) — The owners of a quirky 18th century British pub bulldozed after a fire last year have been ordered by a local council to rebuild it, keeping with its previous lopsided specifications. The watering hole — known as the Crooked House for its leaning walls and tilting foundation — in the village of Himley in central England, was gutted by a fire and subsequently demolished last August. Three people were arrested and later released on bail in connection with the blaze but no one has been charged. The local council said on Tuesday it’s ordered the pub rebuilt “back to what it was prior to the fire” by February 2027.

